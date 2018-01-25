Clarence Campbell Jr. | PNC Bank

Clarence S. Campbell Jr. recently joined PNC Bank as senior vice president and regional manager for the greater Chesapeake region. Campbell is responsible for leading retail banking operations, client experience, and business development for the Greater Chesapeake region.

He has more than 25 years of financial services experience and was formerly regional bank area president at Wells Fargo. He graduated from Johns Hopkins University with a degree in business management and is active in the community, serving as chair of the Greater Baltimore Urban League. He also leads a youth basketball program for Catonsville Recreation and Parks and has served as a board member of the Downtown Partnership.

Campbell is a graduate of the leadership programs for both Baltimore County and The Greater Baltimore Committee.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.