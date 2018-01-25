Quantcast

Federal judge appears ready to let Md.’s emoluments claim proceed

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 25, 2018

A federal judge appears poised to permit Maryland and the District of Columbia to proceed with their lawsuit alleging President Donald Trump unconstitutionally received personal benefits via his hotel holdings while in office so long as the attorneys general amend their complaint to include not only Trump the president but Trump the private citizen. Senior U.S. ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo