Janis F. Kerns | Adams Funds

Janis F. Kerns has joined Adams Funds as assistant general counsel. Upon Lawrence L. Hooper’s retirement in July 2018, Ms. Kerns will assume the offices of general counsel, corporate secretary and chief compliance officer.

Kerns has more than 20 years of experience in the investment management industry. Most recently, she worked for the law firm of Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, where she spent seven years in its Financial Services Practice Group. Her practice focused on the investment and asset management industry. She also spent three years as senior counsel in the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Division of Investment Management.

She holds a Juris Doctor from the American University, Washington College of Law and a Bachelor of Arts in chemistry from Wake Forest University.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.