Jimmy McGinnis | Coakley Realty

Jimmy McGinnis has joined Rory S. Coakley Realty Inc. as a real estate agent.

McGinnis is a distinguished member of the community with deep roots in Maryland. His dedication to clients and vast knowledge of local real estate matters align with Coakley Realty’s core values. These guiding principles have consistently led Coakley Realty agents to form long-term relationships and drive top value in the market and the local community.

This expansion of Coakley Realty’s team is the direct result of their growth strategy. Over the past year, they have prioritized recruitment to enhance their team of specialized real estate agents. Their focus has been to cultivate an entrepreneurial environment where agents can grow within their real estate firm.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.