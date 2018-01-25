Quantcast

Baltimore jury awards $75K to man pepper-sprayed by police during Freddie Gray unrest

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 25, 2018

A Baltimore jury awarded $75,000 on Wednesday to a man who was pepper-sprayed at close range and tackled by police during the 2015 civil unrest following the death of Freddie Gray. Larry Lomax filed an excessive force lawsuit in Baltimore City Circuit Court in 2016. Video of the incident, taken by a bystander and uploaded online, ...

