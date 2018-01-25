Mollie Walsh Beigel | Council Baradel

Quantcast

By: Daily Record Staff January 25, 2018

walsh-beigel-mollie-council-baradelMollie Walsh Beigel has been promoted to director of administration with Council Baradel.

Beigel was previously the firm’s director of marketing where she was responsible for developing and implementing the firm’s marketing, business development and communications strategies. In her new role, Beigel will be responsible for all business functions including marketing, finance, human resources and operations. She will focus on enhancing operational efficiencies, optimizing profitability and streamlining the firm’s growth.

