STAFF ATTORNEY – MIDWESTERN MARYLAND

MD Legal Aid located in Frederick, Maryland, announces a full-time general practice staff attorney with desired experience in CINA and family law to handle all functions related to case work from initial intake through representation of clients before all relevant agencies, courts, etc. Prior experience in poverty law, CINA and family law preferred, and admitted to practice in the State of Maryland, or admitted in another jurisdiction and eligible for admission in the State of Maryland. Out-of-state attorneys must be able and available to take the next scheduled bar exam following date of employment. Spanish language proficiency desirable.

Apply with an updated resumé and cover letter to Nina Shore, Chief Attorney, at our website at

https://www.mdlab.org/careers/ or copy this URL