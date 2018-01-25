The Daily Record hosts Path to Excellence networking event

More than 100 women gathered Jan. 18 at the Hotel Indigo in Baltimore as part of The Daily Record’s Path to Excellence networking series.

The women were there to share and celebrate the connections that have shaped and advanced their careers. The event was held in conjunction with the release of the January issue of Path to Excellence magazine, which focused on how women are influencing the world of Maryland politics and governance.

Top 100 Women and co-hosts for the event were Barbara Clapp, president and CEO of Clapp Communications; Terri Harrington, senior vice president of MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services; Maria Johnson Darby, vice president of communications and external relations at Keswick; Mary Beth Lennon, president of Mercy High School; Patricia “PJ” Mitchell, chair of the board of the Greater Baltimore Medical Center and board president of The Center Club; and Nancy Sloane, director of membership for The Center Club.

The nonprofit beneficiary of the event was the Casey Cares Foundation, which serves critically ill children and their families in Maryland, six other states and the District of Columbia. Attendees at the event donated 134 new pairs of pajamas to families served by Casey Cares.

The 2018 networking series is sponsored by Keswick. Hotel Indigo was the host sponsor.

The March networking event will be held in conjunction with The Daily Record’s second annual Women’s Leadership Summit March 26 at the BWI Hilton. For more information, call Erin McLaughlin at 443-524-8161 or email emclaughlin@thedailyrecord.com. Updates will also be posted at thedailyrecord.com/womens-leadership-summit/.

The May Path to Excellence networking event will be held at Towson University. For updates and details, go to thedailyrecord.com/path-to-excellence/calendar/.

To submit photos for The Business Album, email swallace@thedailyrecord.com.