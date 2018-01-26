Auto dealer donates $50K to 4 Baltimore nonprofits

Share this: Email

Sheehy Auto Stores donated $50,000 to four nonprofit groups in the Baltimore area, part of a $150,000 donation to 22 charities in the Baltimore, Washington and Richmond, Virginia markets through its Annual Giving Program. Anne Arundel Medical Center received $30,000 from Sheehy while $7,500 went to both Anne Arundel County CASA and Arundel House of Hope. Mosaic Community ...