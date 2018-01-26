Steve Case to lead off new Anchor Ventures speaker series

AOL co-founder Steve Case will be the inaugural speaker for Anchor Ventures’s speaker series. Anchor Ventures is a collaboration between University of Maryland Ventures and Johns Hopkins Technology Ventures.

The series will bring in speakers to inspire and support the development of startups and technology companies in Maryland.

The speaker series events will take place the third Thursday of each month, and cover a range of startup topics, including ideation, startup development and commercialization.

Case will highlight the first event, from 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 14th at Johns Hopkins FastForward 1812 space.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Steve Case as our first keynote speaker,” said Christy Wyskiel, the head of

JHTV and senior advisor to the president of Johns Hopkins University. “Through the Rise of the Rest

initiative, Steve has shown a commitment to cities like Baltimore that are home to high-potential

technologies and startups but are often overlooked by investors.”

The first event will also feature a startup panel that will present to Case.

Anchor Ventures was created as a collaboration between the two universities and is funded by the Maryland Technology Development Corporation (TEDCO) as part of its Incubation Challenge.

Through its programming, like the speaker series, Anchor Ventures hopes to build a more connected innovation ecosystem in the state. That includes education opportunities, networking, mentoring and collaboration with veteran entrepreneurs.

“Maryland is awash in world-class technologies, and UM Ventures, JHTV and others committed to developing the region’s innovation ecosystem have added resources critical to startup development, such as state-of- the-art innovation hubs, programming, services and mentorship,” said Tom Sadowski, the University System of Maryland’s vice chancellor for economic development. “However, area startups also need a sizable educated, experienced talent pool as well as angel investors who have expertise applicable to the technologies being developed. Anchor Ventures events will attract, retain and train entrepreneurs and investors by spotlighting the resources available in Maryland as well as acting as an opportunity to build networks and identify potential collaborators.”