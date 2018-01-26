Quantcast

Women’s Sabre World Cup comes to Baltimore

By: Maximilian Franz January 26, 2018

On Friday, Baltimore welcomed for the first time the Women's Sabre World Cup. A field of 170 fencing competitors from around the world gathered at the Baltimore Convention Center, including Maryland's own Marta Lasota, a 19-year old Harvard student and Silver Spring resident who has been fencing for 10 years.  Photos by Maximilian Franz.

