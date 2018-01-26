Quantcast

Bar exam prep-class provider settles allegations of discrimination

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 26, 2018

BarBri Inc., the largest bar prep-course provider in the country, has settled a federal lawsuit alleging the company denied blind students fair access to their products. The plaintiffs alleged the company’s failure to make its mobile app, website and course materials accessible despite multiple concerns expressed to management. BarBri’s actions prevented blind students from enjoying resources ...

