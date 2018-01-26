Quantcast

Md. man who may have died convicted of rape in Delaware

By: Associated Press January 26, 2018

DOVER, Del. — A man who might be dead was convicted of rape in Delaware after he didn't show up in court. The Delaware State News reports a jury Wednesday found 45-year-old William L. Reynolds guilty on seven rape-related counts, including first-degree rape with injury, in connection with a November 2016 incident. The Maryland man failed to show in ...

