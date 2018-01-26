Quantcast

McCormick & Co.’s finishes 2017 strong, anticipates growth in 2018

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer January 26, 2018

Sparks-based spice maker McCormick & Co. announced strong fourth-quarter results, putting the finishing touches on a robust 2017 and saying it anticipates more growth in the new year. McCormick, which makes products such as Old Bay, saw sales increase in the fourth quarter of last fiscal year by 21 percent from the same time the year before.  Sales ...

