Md. overdose deaths continued to rise through third quarter

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Deaths related to opioid overdoses use continued to rise through the third quarter of 2017, according to numbers released Friday by the Maryland Department of Health. Fentanyl-related overdoses continued as the most significant contributor to overdose deaths, as prescription opioid-related deaths and heroin-related deaths fell from the same point in 2016. Overall, there were 1,501 opioid-related deaths ...