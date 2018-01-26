Quantcast

Shore Bancshares enjoyed ‘stellar’ 2017, CEO says

By: Daily Record Staff January 26, 2018

Easton-based Shore Bancshares Inc. CEO Lloyd L. "Scott" Beatty Jr. said the company had a “stellar” year in 2017 in terms of growth and core earnings, according to financial numbers released Friday. Beatty said the company enjoyed a robust year in terms of growth and core earnings and anticipates a positive economic outlook for 2018 which ...

