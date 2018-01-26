Quantcast

Use of stars’ photos was fair use, judge rules

By: Virginia Lawyers Weekly Peter Vieth January 26, 2018

  RICHMOND – A political organization that used two photographs of famous musicians on its website – without credit to the photographer – was not liable to the lensman despite a creative commons license that required attribution, a federal judge has ruled. The photographs of Kid Rock and Kenny Chesney had been posted on the web by ...

