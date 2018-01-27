Quantcast

Best Week, Worst Week: Md. taxpayers to get $3.2B windfall; former BCPS superintendent indicted

By: Daily Record Staff January 27, 2018

Maryland taxpayers will be handed an extra $3.2 billion in economic benefits next year thanks to changes in the federal tax law while a former Baltimore County Public Schools superintendent was indicted this week. Government affairs writer Bryan P. Sears reported that a new analysis released Thursday by the Office of the Comptroller estimated that while most ...

