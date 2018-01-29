Amanda Brown | Baltimore magazine

Amanda Brown has been appointed director of marketing and audience development with Baltimore magazine.

Brown returns to the award-winning magazine nearly a decade after serving as the marketing and special events manager.

As Baltimore magazine’s director of marketing and audience development, Brown is the primary internal source on audience behavior and demographics, using her extensive strategic and creative experience to provide insights on audience engagement and conversion opportunities. Her responsibilities include collaborating with the editorial, events, design, circulation and digital teams, managing public relations and social media efforts, conducting and analyzing readership surveys, and overseeing Baltimore’s Ambassador Program.

