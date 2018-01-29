Barbara Thompson and Sarah Lemmert | Franklin & Prokopik

Quantcast

By: Daily Record Staff January 29, 2018

Barbara Thompson was promoted to principal and Sarah Lemmert to counsel at the Baltimore office of Franklin & Prokopik.

Thompson brings 17 years of experience as a litigation attorney representing employers and insurers in workers’ compensation matters.

Lemmert joined Franklin & Prokopik in 2014. In addition to representing employers and insurers in workers’ compensation matters, she advises companies on employment and labor law compliance and provides assistance in drafting handbooks and workplace policies. She is a regular F&P webinar presenter and also speaks at both internal and external events on workers’ compensation and employment law issues.

