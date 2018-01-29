Quantcast

DAVIDE HYDE v. MARYLAND STATE BOARD OF DENTAL EXAMINERS

By: Daily Record Staff January 29, 2018

Administrative law -- Dentistry license -- Violation of consent agreement This case arises from a petition for judicial review in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County of a final decision and order by the Maryland State Board of Dental Examiners. Appellant Dr. David Hyde’s license to practice dentistry was revoked by the Board on July 2, ...

