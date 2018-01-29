Quantcast

Kamenetz to present Louis S. Diggs Awards

By: Daily Record Staff January 29, 2018

Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz will recognize the 2018 recipients of the Louis S. Diggs Award, in a ceremony Feb. 5 to kick off Black History Month and celebrate Baltimore County’s African-American heritage. This year’s honorees are Jake Oliver, publisher of AFRO-American Newspaper; Dr. Tim Tooten, WBAL-TV reporter and pastor of Harvest Christian Ministries; and Baltimore ...

