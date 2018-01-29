Quantcast

Md. universities helping police rebuild community trust

By: Capital News Service Helen Parshall and Teri West January 29, 2018

    University professors and students are lending their expertise to local police departments looking for new ways to rebuild relationships and accountability with the communities they serve. The School of Social Work at the University of Maryland, Baltimore, is partnering with the Baltimore Police Department on community policing efforts while the College Park campus’ sociology department is ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo