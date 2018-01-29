Quantcast

MICHAEL PACHECO v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff January 29, 2018

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Search of person Michael Pacheco, appellant, was charged in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County with possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute. Before trial, he filed a motion to suppress evidence that he claimed was obtained in violation of his constitutional rights, which the court denied. ...

