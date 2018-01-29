Michelle Coates, Sidhu Leyser and Stuart Ritter | Md. Council on Economic Education

Michelle Coates, Sidhu Leyser and Stuart Ritter have been elected to the board of trustees of The Maryland Council on Economic Education, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving economic and financial literacy in the state’s K-12 schools.

Coates is the treasury sales manager at Howard Bank and has more than 30 years in the banking and financial services industry. She is a passionate advocate for financial literacy education and, in addition to her work with MCEE, is the director and treasurer for the Anne Arundel County Public Library Foundation and volunteers with the Financial Education Foundation of Anne Arundel County.

Leyser has spent the last 10 years of her career with McCormick & Co., currently serving as the finance director of the U.S. Consumer Products Division. She has extensive experience in finance, including pricing strategy, forecasting and budgeting, and is committed to increasing economic education opportunities for Maryland students.

With more than 20 years of financial planning experience, Ritter is a senior financial planner at T. Rowe Price. He has partnered with several notable community organizations to provide financial education to a variety of audiences, including underserved communities, and advised on the Maryland State Department of Education’s Financial Literacy Education Advisory Council.

