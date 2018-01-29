Quantcast

NextLOGiK launches farm food safety management software

By: Daily Record Staff January 29, 2018

Columbia-based software development firm NextLOGiK launched CompWALK.farm, food safety management software for the agriculture industry. NextLOGiK developed CompWALK.farm to help farms manage food safety regulations including the Food Safety Modernization Act Produce Safety Rule and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Good Agricultural Practices. Growers can conduct farm food safety mock inspections, download food safety templates, track corrective ...

