Stanley Black & Decker signs new Towson lease

Stanley Black & Decker signed the first lease at 210 Allegheny Ave. in Towson following renovations to the building that cost in excess of $1 million. Chesapeake Real Estate Group LLC and Cicero Capital Partners LLC purchased the five-story, 30,000-square-foot property in downtown Towson in the fall of 2016. The property was formerly occupied by law ...