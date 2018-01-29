Quantcast

Stanley Black & Decker signs new Towson lease

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer January 29, 2018

Stanley Black & Decker signed the first lease at 210 Allegheny Ave. in Towson following renovations to the building that cost in excess of $1 million. Chesapeake Real Estate Group LLC and Cicero Capital Partners LLC purchased the five-story, 30,000-square-foot property in downtown Towson in the fall of 2016. The property was formerly occupied by law ...

