Quantcast

TERRY LEE YOST, JR. v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff January 29, 2018

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Statement to police Appellant Terry Lee Yost, Jr., was convicted of third degree burglary by the Circuit Court for Washington County (Wright, J.), pursuant to his entry of an agreed statement of facts. Appellant was sentenced to 10 years’ incarceration all but seven years suspended. Appellant filed the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo