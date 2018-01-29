Quantcast

The Daily Record announces its 2018 Influential Marylanders

By: Daily Record Staff January 29, 2018

The Daily Record has announced its 2018 Influential Marylanders, honoring 57 recipients who are leaving their mark throughout the state. “This year’s Influential Marylanders are successful and engaged leaders who constantly work to improve our lives, our state and our future. What they do makes a difference for many of us in Maryland,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, publisher ...

