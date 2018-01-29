The Daily Record announces its 2018 Influential Marylanders

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The Daily Record has announced its 2018 Influential Marylanders, honoring 57 recipients who are leaving their mark throughout the state. “This year’s Influential Marylanders are successful and engaged leaders who constantly work to improve our lives, our state and our future. What they do makes a difference for many of us in Maryland,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, publisher ...