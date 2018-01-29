Quantcast

UMD’s Institute for Bioscience and Biotechnology Research awarded $1.1M DOE biofuel grant

By: Daily Record Staff January 29, 2018

The Institute for Bioscience and Biotechnology Research (IBBR) has been awarded a $1.1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy grant to elucidate the mechanism of rust pathogenesis in poplar in an effort to engineer durable resistance for this important, second generation biofuel crop. The aim of the three-year project is to investigate the molecular basis for the ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo