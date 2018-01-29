UMD’s Institute for Bioscience and Biotechnology Research awarded $1.1M DOE biofuel grant

Share this: Email

The Institute for Bioscience and Biotechnology Research (IBBR) has been awarded a $1.1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy grant to elucidate the mechanism of rust pathogenesis in poplar in an effort to engineer durable resistance for this important, second generation biofuel crop. The aim of the three-year project is to investigate the molecular basis for the ...