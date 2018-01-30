Quantcast

Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JP Morgan Chase start health care company

By: The Washington Post News Service & Syndicate Carolyn Y. Johnson January 30, 2018

Three major employers, Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JP Morgan Chase, announced Tuesday they were partnering to create an independent company aimed at reining in health care costs for their employees. The independent company would be jointly led by executives from all three companies and would be focused on technology that could increase transparency and simplify health ...

