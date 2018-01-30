Quantcast

Lost vacation time costing Maryland $1.8B in spending

By: Daily Record Staff January 30, 2018

Marylanders forego 18 million vacation days annually, according to a report released Tuesday by AAA, in collaboration with Project: Time Off. The state ranks 17th in the country as 58 percent of employees neglect to use their vacation days.  The direct spending potential of these unused days by Marylanders is estimated at $1.8 billion. Fifty-seven percent of Baltimoreans ...

