Quantcast

Standards committee seeks computing, cryptography experts

By: Daily Record Staff January 30, 2018

The Accredited Standards Committee X9 Inc. is making a group to study the risk posed to the financial services industry by high-powered computers now in development.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo