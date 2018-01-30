Quantcast

Maryland officials to make education funding announcement

By: Associated Press January 30, 2018

ANNAPOLIS — Leaders in Maryland's General Assembly are scheduled to make an announcement on school funding. House Speaker Michael Busch and Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller will join educators from the Maryland State Education Association on Tuesday for the announcement in Annapolis. Sen. Joan Conway, who leads the Senate Education, Health and Environmental Affairs Committee, and ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo