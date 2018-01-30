Quantcast

Md. Senate passes bill to end rapists’ parental rights

House preliminarily approves measure

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 30, 2018

ANNAPOLIS – The Senate on Tuesday passed legislation to enable courts to strip parental rights from a mother or father who conceived the child through non-consensual intercourse. Meanwhile, the House of Delegates gave preliminary approval Tuesday to identical legislation. A vote on passage could come as early as Wednesday. The measure – Senate Bill 2 and House ...

