Md.’s Guidewell Financial Solutions opens branch in Florida

By: Daily Record Staff January 30, 2018

Frederick-based Guidewell Financial Solutions, a fully-accredited, HUD certified nonprofit housing and credit counseling provider, will open a new branch in Orlando, Florida this month, the agency’s fifth location nationally after launching offices in Maryland, Delaware and California. Led by Guidewell Financial Solutions’ Community Development Officer Juan Omar Matos, the new office will offer educational workshops on financial ...

