Quantcast

Eye on Annapolis

The Daily Record's Maryland state government blog

Miller irked again by Hogan appointment moves

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter January 30, 2018

Lawmakers angry with Gov. Larry Hogan's appointments say they will propose legislation to limit a governor's power when it comes to appointing and then withdrawing nominees. At issue is the withdrawal of three nominees to a board that reviews handgun permit appeals. Hogan reappointed three members of the panel last spring after the Senate Executive Nominations Committee ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo