Oaks claims entrapment in bribery case, asks for jury instruction

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 30, 2018

State Sen. Nathaniel T. Oaks is asking a federal judge to include a jury instruction on entrapment in his bribery and fraud case.

