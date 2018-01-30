Quantcast

Severn Bancorp posts $349K loss in 4Q report

By: Daily Record Staff January 30, 2018

Severn Bancorp Inc., parent company of Severn Bank, announced a net loss of $349,000 or $.03 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to net income of $1.1 million or $.08 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2016. Net income was $2.8 million or $.21 per diluted share for the year ended Dec. 31, 2017, compared to net income of $15.5 million or $1.15 per diluted share for ...

