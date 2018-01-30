Survey: Renters now outnumber homeowners in Baltimore

Share this: Email

Renters in Baltimore are now the majority of the city’s population, according to website Rent Cafe’s analysis of U.S. Census Bureau numbers. Renters now make up 52.5 percent of city residents, compared to 45.5 percent who own their homes. That represents a shift of more than 15 percent toward renters in the decade between 2006 and ...