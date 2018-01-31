Anthony Guckert, Glenn Cook and Carl Wilson | The Traffic Group

The Traffic Group Inc., an SDVOSB traffic engineering and transportation planning firm, has promoted Anthony Guckert to executive vice president, Glenn Cook to senior vice president and Carl Wilson, P.E., PTOE to vice president.

With 22 years of experience, including managing hundreds of mechanical counts and manual intersection turning movement counts in the field, Guckert heads up the Traffic Data Collection Services Division. As executive vice president, he will oversee a staff of project managers, assistant project managers, field supervisors and technicians, and contract personnel working on both private and public sector projects throughout the United States. Guckert has an intimate knowledge of traffic data collection and continues to take an active role in testing new equipment and verifying the latest innovative techniques in conducting traffic counts. Guckert is a graduate of the University of Baltimore.

In his new role, Cook will oversee the preparation of traffic impact studies, geometric design plans, parking lot layouts, highway lighting, traffic control and traffic signal design plans. He frequently testifies before numerous courts and county and municipal boards in Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, Delaware and West Virginia as a qualified expert in the field of traffic engineering and transportation planning. He has more than 45 years industry experience in both the public and private sectors and in dealing with the complex challenges associated with receiving public agency approvals. Cook’s experience also led to an appointment by the Governor of Maryland to serve on a task force whose mission was to streamline Maryland’s Highway Access Permit process.

In addition to undertaking various traffic studies, Wilson’s responsibilities include project management throughout Maryland and neighboring jurisdictions. Scopes of projects under his direction vary from analyses at a single intersection to the preparation of Interstate Access Point Approvals, which involve studies at numerous interchanges along freeway corridors. Prior to joining The Traffic Group, he worked on the senior engineering staff at the Office of Traffic and Safety of the Maryland State Highway Administration, where his duties included program management for the Candidate Safety Improvement Program and the Intersection Capacity Improvement Program. Wilson earned both a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Engineering from the University of Maryland, College Park.

