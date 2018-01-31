Quantcast

Bainbridge starts construction on delayed Key Highway apartments

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer January 31, 2018

Construction has started on the Bainbridge Cos.' long-delayed apartment project in Federal Hill. The company celebrated the ceremonial start of construction on the project at 1100 Key Highway on Wednesday. The building is expected to be complete by the middle of 2019, according to the company. “It’s an exciting time for the Bainbridge team. We have been ...
