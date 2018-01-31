Quantcast

Baltimore joins jurisdictions suing opioid manufacturers

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 31, 2018

Baltimore City Solicitor Andre M. Davis filed suit Wednesday against opioid manufacturers and distributors, claiming deceptive marketing and misleading statements contributed to the addiction crisis which has hit the city particularly hard. Baltimore residents are more likely to die of a drug overdose than those of nearly any city in the country and the deaths are ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo