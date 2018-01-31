Carmelo D. Morabito | Smith Gildea

Smith, Gildea & Schmidt LLC , a regional law firm with offices in Towson and Baltimore, has added Carmelo D. Morabito as an associate.

Morabito brings years of personal injury experience to SGS, where he started as a paralegal in 2016. Previously, he was an associate attorney at a New York law firm, where he focused on civil litigation, including various personal injury matters related to motor vehicle collisions, product liability, and premises liability. Morabito was admitted to the New York State Bar in 2014 and the Maryland State Bar in 2017. At SGS, he will focus on complex medical malpractice and personal injury litigation.

Morabito earned a Bachelor of Arts and graduated summa cum laude from the St. John’s University College of Professional Studies in 2010. He is also a 2013 graduate of the St. John’s University School of Law. Morabito is a member of the Baltimore County Bar Association.

