Cathay Bancorp No. 12 on Forbes’ Best Banks list

By: Daily Record Staff January 31, 2018

Cathay General Bancorp, the holding company for Cathay Bank, which operates in Rockville, eight other states and Hong Kong, is ranked No. 12 on Forbes’ 2018 Best Banks in America list released Wednesday. This is the third consecutive year the company has been ranked within the top 20 on the list. Since 2009, Forbes has ranked the ...

