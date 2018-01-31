Quantcast

Hogan strikes familiar themes at 4th State of the State address

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter January 31, 2018

ANNAPOLIS — Gov. Larry Hogan once again called on lawmakers to work with him in a bipartisan fashion and avoid Washington-style politics while at the same time calling on the Democratic-led General Assembly to pass all his major initiatives. Hogan, in a State of the State address that ran slightly under 23 minutes, revisited his first ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo