Quantcast

HUD lawyers warned Ben Carson on ethics rules for Baltimore visit

By: The Washington Post News Service & Syndicate Juliet Eilperin and Jack Gillum January 31, 2018

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson allowed his son to help organize a "listening tour" in Baltimore last summer despite warnings from department lawyers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo