Maryland No. 5 on council’s LEED rankings

By: Daily Record Staff January 31, 2018

Maryland ranked No. 5 on the U.S. Green Building Council’s annual list released Wednesday of the Top 10 states for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) projects. The list reported Maryland with 15,854,679 Certified Gross Square Footage (GSF) of LEED space, 105 certified LEED projects and a 2.75 GSF per capita. It trailed only Massachusetts (4.48), New York ...

