Md. legislators want more information on insurance rate-setting process

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter January 31, 2018

State legislators will seek a deeper understanding of what goes into the insurance rate-setting process as the legislature this year tackles high health insurance premiums on the individual market. Bills heard in the House Health and Government Operations Committee and Senate Finance Committee Wednesday would change what factors the Maryland Insurance Commissioner must look at when ...

