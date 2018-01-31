Quantcast

Transamerica adjusts annuity rider for retirement investors

By: Daily Record Staff January 31, 2018

Transamerica announced Wednesday it has made enhancements to the Transamerica Retirement Income Max living benefit rider, addressing customers' objectives for security and flexibility in their retirement planning. The rider, available with most Transamerica variable annuities,  changes to the optional living benefit include increasing the compounding growth rate to an industry leading 7.2 percent, presenting the opportunity to ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo